    T20 World Cup 2021 | Pakistan exclude Sarfaraz Ahmed from 12-man squad for India clash, Shoaib Malik included

    Shoaib Malik was named in Pakistan's 12-man squad for India clash

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:04 PM

    Pakistan have announced their 12-member squad for their first T20 World Cup 2021 match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 24. While veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez were included, Sarfaraz Ahmed missed out, so too did Mohammed Nawaz and  Mohammad Wasim Jr.

    Pakistan have excluded former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed from their 12-member squad for the Super 12s clash against India, and have gone in with the experienced duo of Mohammed Hafeez and Shoaib Malik

    Sarfaraz didn’t get a hit in the team’s warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa respectively, while Malik scored 14* and 28 after being recalled to the squad as Shoaib Maqsood’s replacement two weeks ago.

    Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan lead the team’s batting, alongside power hitters Asif Ali and Fakhar Zaman, to go with all-rounders Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf form a highly potent fast-bowling attack.

    Pakistan have lost each of their five T20 World Cup encounters against India, including the thrilling final of the inaugural edition in Johannesburg.

    Pakistan's 12-member squad vs India: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali. 

