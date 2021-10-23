T20 World Cup 2021 | Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade kept their cool, reflects Aaron Finch after Australia’s nervy win over South Africa

Aaron Finch acknowledged the batting efforts of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade, as the pair guided Australia to a five-wicket last-over win over South Africa in the first Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. It was Australia’s just third win from their last 13 T20Is.

South Africa bowlers and fielders made the 119-run chase extremely challenging for Australia, reducing them to 81/5 in the 16th over. Marcus Stoinis however, ensured that the chase was sealed in the last over, with a timely 16-ball 24*. Matthew Wade (15* off 10) played his part in an unbeaten 50-run stand.

Earlier, Josh Hazlwewood led the way with the ball, returning 2/19 as South Africa were limited to 119/9 after Aaron Finch opted to bowl.

Skipper Aaron Finch reflected on a nervy win, and acknowledged the individual efforts.

“The dugout was probably a bit more relaxed than I was,” said Finch after the win. “Anytime it comes down to the wire but Stoinis and Wade kept their cool there. It's what experience can do. Maxwell (1/24) did a really good job. We felt there were good match-ups for him in the powerplay, and then Miller came in and they couldn't go hard, they were in a bit of a holding pattern [so it worked out].

“Ideally I would have been able to push him for a third in the powerplay (Hazlewood), he's a world class bowler in any form of the game. People say that's easy in this format but when you get it right on a pitch with variation, it can get tough.”

It was Australia’s just third win in 13 matches, after they missed a majority of their key players during tours of West Indies and Bangladesh earlier this season. Finch was pleased to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, and lauded South Africa for putting up a tough fight.

“There's never been any issue for us - we know people need to rest and I think for the longevity of Australian cricket it's a great thing. Nice to get the experienced guys back because it counts in a World Cup.

“South Africa is as good a fielding team as you get, in a big ground you think you can exploit [but they gave nothing away]. In the end we needed a bit of luck to go our way and we got it.”

Hazlewood, who got the key wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock earlier in the day, reflected on a game-setting spell.

“I think length was the key, hitting the right length, just on top of the stumps,” said Hazlewood as he received his Player of the Match award. “Anything slightly short or fuller seemed easy, so length was key. The wicket seamed reasonably good, but it was a little bit stoppy, a little bit slow. It plays that way during the day and gets easier at night.

“We've got a number of all-rounders there and Maxi was the man today to bowl the four. It sort of got close in the end but we've got finishers and we were confident in them.”