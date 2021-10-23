T20 World Cup 2021 | Four net bowlers back home for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Only concern for Team India currently is the bowling fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has not rolled his arm since July. After not bowling for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second leg of IPL 2021, the 28-year-old played as a sepecialist batsman in both the warm-up games. Moreover, it has also been learnt that the Gujarat-born is yet to bowl in Team India's net sessions at the showpiece event.