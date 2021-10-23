T20 World Cup 2021 | David Warner is the type of guy who rises to the big occasion, states Shane Warne

Shane Warne has backed David Warner to excel for Australia at the T20 World Cup 2021, depite his poor run of form in recent times. Warne labelled the left-handed opener as a class act and someone who rises to the big occasion, which makes him one of the major players at the tournament.

Australia will start their campaign on October 23 against South Africa in the opening fixture of Super 12s. The Aaron Finch led side is placed in a tough group alongside South Africa, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

David Warner's form has been a majoer worry for the team coming into the tournament, with the left-hander having registered a first-ball duck and a seven-ball in warm-up matches against New Zealand and India respectively. In IPL 2021, Warner could aggregate mere 195 runs from eight matches.

Shane Warne though, backed the swashbuckling opener to regain his best form at the marquee event.

“To me, Davey Warner is a class act," ,” Warne told SEN. "OK, he’s had a couple of poor performances or hasn’t really got a score. Coming into the tournament he hadn’t played much cricket, so he, was a bit out of form. But I think he’s the type of guy who rises to the big occasion. The old saying, I know it’s a cliche, but class is permanent and form is temporary. I really think that’s the case with David, I really think he’s so dynamic."

Warne further opined that the first few matches will be important for Warner, who has scored 2265 runs at 31.46 in 81 T20I matches till date.

“If he’s on the song, I think the first couple of games are really important. If he gets away, he could be one of the players of the tournament. He could be absolutely firing, so for me, he plays, absolutely no doubt in those first few games, he plays and hopefully finds his touch,” he said.