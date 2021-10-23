Only India, Australia, England, and New Zealand are doing well in Test cricket and everyone else is at the bottom of the rankings, says Shoaib Akhtar

The IPL 2021 culminated on October 15. Now, T20 World Cup 2021 is underway, which had started on October 17. T20 has been the most popular format for the last few years. The start of IPL was the main reason behind the popularity of the format and soon various leagues all over the world were played. Former Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar is of the opinion that Test cricket is being restricted to only four countries and ICC is not promoting the format. He also added that ICC is promoting the T20 format only and in the next four years, we would see a football-like structure in cricket where there will be leagues and two World Cups.