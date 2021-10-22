T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to change the game after first six overs, reckons Wasim Akram

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan on Sunday, Wasim Akram has praised Suryakumar Yadav. lauding his ability to change the course of the game even after Powerplay overs. He added that Suryakumar plays safe shots and does not stop even after mandatory field restrictions.

Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mumbai Indians' (MI) last league match of the IPL 2021 season on October 8. The 31-year-old smashed a stroke-filled 82 off 40 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Later, in the India's first warm-up match against England, the right-hander managed to score 8 runs while batting at the fifth position. In the second and last warm-up game ahead of India's first match in the Super 12s, the swashbuckling right-hander scored a brisk 38 not out at No. 3 to help India thrash Australia by 8 wickets.

Wasim Akram was in all admiration for the stylish right-hander.

"I have seen this player, Suryakumar Yadav. I think he will change the game in those overs. That phase after 6 overs, he has the ability to change the game. I have seen his shots. He was with KKR with us. Now he has improved as a cricketer," Akram said while speaking at Aaj Tak's Salaam Cricket 2021.

"His batting has been fantastic. He is playing safe shots and he doesn't stop after the powerplay. I think he has to be allowed to play the way he wants, play the way he has been playing over the last year and a half."

Akram's statement came after Sunil Gavaksar, who was sitting on the same panel, pointed out that India struggle in the overs after the Powerplay.

"The one weakness that I have been able to identify is the period between overs 7 and 12. After the powerplay is over, the next 4-5 overs, there India struggle a bit. If India are able to get through that phase well, imagine if the batters are able to get 40 runs in that phase, then your fortunes will change," Gavaskar had said.

Overall, Suryakumra Yadav has played four T20Is and scored 139 runs at an average of 46.33, while maintaining an impressive strike-rate of 169.51.