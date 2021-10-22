T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Namibia beat Test playing nation Ireland to qualify for Super 12s

Today at 7:24 PM
Namibia defeated Ireland by eighth wickets on Friday in Sharjah, and have now qualified for the Super 12 stage which starts on October 23. An unbeaten half-century from Gerhard Erasmus helped Namibia to join India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Scotland in Group 2 in the Super 12 round.
Notably, Namibia are playing in their first-ever T20 World Cup and have become the second Associate team after Scotland to qualify for the Super 12s. Scotland on Thursday defeated Oman to finish as table-toppers in Group B consisting of Bangladesh, who will join Australia, New Zealand, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka. India will now face Scotland on November 5 and Namibia on October 8.
After winning the toss, Ireland opted to bat first, and openers Paul Stirling (38) and Kevin O'Brien (25) started off well as they partnered for a 62-run stand for the opening wicket. Andrew Balbirnie, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Stirling, could manage only a 28-ball 21. The Namibia bowlers restricted the opposition batsmen from scoring runs and scalped wickets at regular intervals and bundled out Ireland for 125. David Wiese clinched two wickets by conceding just 22 runs off his four overs, whereas Jan Frylinck became the pick of the bowlers with 3 scalps in the match.
In pursuit of 126 runs, Namibia openers failed to accelerate the run rate, and Craig Williams (15 off 16 balls) fell to Curtis Campher in the sixth over. Captain Gerhard Erasmus who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Willimas stood solid at one end and partnered for a 48-run stand with Zane Green (24 off 32 balls) before the latter departed in the 14th over. Erasmus (53*) joined hands with David Wiese (28 not out off 14 balls) to help Namibia register their second T20 World Cup victory, which sealed their spot in the Super 12 stage.
#Ireland cricket fans right now....#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2021 #IREvNAM #Nambia pic.twitter.com/0wcq14DQ0a— Robbie "#PR17 forever" (@Rob2K) October 22, 2021
Nambia qualified and Ireland out of T20 WC it's a different level of cricket #T20WorldCup #Namibia #ireland— lokesh_12001_writes (@lokesh12001) October 22, 2021
#IREvNAM nambia in Ireland out from super 12#T20WorldCup2021— qamar (@akhlaquequmar35) October 22, 2021
History written by Nambia at Sharjah, they are right into Super 12s of #T20WorldCup by defeating Ireland. They enters Group 2 (India's Group).#ICCT20WorldCup2021— 𝑻𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓 (@Cric_Tushar) October 22, 2021
Well done Nambia 👏🏾— GOOGZ (@GOOGZYY) October 22, 2021
Nambia qualified and Ireland out of T20 WC it's a different level of cricket #T20WorldCup #Namibia #ireland— lokesh_12001_writes (@lokesh12001) October 22, 2021
Nambia deserves then Ireland— ~Hydra™🎯 (@RoyalHydra119) October 22, 2021
The Man, the Myth, the Legend has done it again in Sharjah what a player he is, Put Nambia in to the Super-12 of T20 WC!— Osama. (@Mr_Pragmatist_) October 22, 2021
David Wiese you beauty. ❤🔥#T20WorldCup #IREvNAM pic.twitter.com/5mOt89anq8
Pakistan Will Play Against Nambia On 2nd Of November in their 4th Matche of World T20.#T20WorldCup— Maham Fatima 🇵🇰 (@MahamOfficial_2) October 22, 2021
