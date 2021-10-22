T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Namibia beat Test playing nation Ireland to qualify for Super 12s

After winning the toss, Ireland opted to bat first, and openers Paul Stirling (38) and Kevin O'Brien (25) started off well as they partnered for a 62-run stand for the opening wicket. Andrew Balbirnie, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Stirling, could manage only a 28-ball 21. The Namibia bowlers restricted the opposition batsmen from scoring runs and scalped wickets at regular intervals and bundled out Ireland for 125. David Wiese clinched two wickets by conceding just 22 runs off his four overs, whereas Jan Frylinck became the pick of the bowlers with 3 scalps in the match.