T20 World Cup 2021 | VVS Laxman leaves out Ravichandran Ashwin from his playing XI vs Pakistan

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan on Sunday, batting great VVS Laxman has penned down his ideal playing XI for the high-octane clash, leaving out premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Laxman has named both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja for the Super 12s fixture.
Notably, Hardik Pandya's overall selection in India's 15-man squad for the showpiece has been under the scanner because of his lack bowling fitness. The all-rounder hasn't bowled since the completion of T20I series agianst Sri Lanka in July. The 28-year-old played in both of India's warm-up matches ahead of the Super 12 round, but as a specialist batsman.
Ravichandran Ashwin also played in both the matches and showed his guile by picking up two wickets, while conceding just eight runs from his two overs against Australia on Wednesday. In fact, he got the better of both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in the second over of the Powerplay, which and left Australia reeling at 11 for 3 by the fourth over. Ashwin is also India's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, with 20 wickets from 15 outings, while maintaining an excellent economy of 6.18.
Further, the Test great has picked Rohit Sharma and in-form KL Rahul as the two openers with captain Virat Kohli as India's dependable No. 3. Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant follow Kohli at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.
“They [India] are spoilt for choices. But I will go with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul to open. No. 3 will be Virat Kohli, No. 4 will be Suryakumar Yadav, No. 5 Rishabh Pant, No. 6 Hardik Pandya, No. 7 will be Ravindra Jadeja, No. 8 will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, No. 9 will be Bumrah,” said Laxman.
In the absnece of Ashwin, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar has made into Laxman's playing XI as two specialist spinners.
India will play Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24.
