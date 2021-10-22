T20 World Cup 2021 | VVS Laxman leaves out Ravichandran Ashwin from his playing XI vs Pakistan

Ravichandran Ashwin also played in both the matches and showed his guile by picking up two wickets, while conceding just eight runs from his two overs against Australia on Wednesday. In fact, he got the better of both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in the second over of the Powerplay, which and left Australia reeling at 11 for 3 by the fourth over. Ashwin is also India's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, with 20 wickets from 15 outings, while maintaining an excellent economy of 6.18.