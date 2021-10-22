T20 World Cup 2021 | Virat Kohli can be a good option as India’s sixth bowler, reckons Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta believes that India skipper Virat Kohli can be a good choice to fill the team’s sixth bowler’s role at the T20 World Cup 2021. With Hardik Pandya not entirely fit to bowl, Kohli had rolled his arm over during the team’s warm-up match against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

India registered convincing wins over England and Australia in their warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12s. That however, hasn't put an end to debates over Hardik Pandya’s selection, with the all-rounder having not bowled a single ball in the two games. While Rohit Sharma has already stated that Hardik will be fit to bowl before India begin their campaign, the team seems to have found an option to fill in the role.

Virat Kohli, to everyone’s surprise, took the ball himself during India’s warm-up fixture against Australia earlier this week, and returned with 0/12 from his two overs. Deep Dasgupta, the former India wicketkeeper, believed that the skipper makes a good choice as the team’s sixth bowler. Coincidentally, Kohli had last bowled in the format during their semi-final defeat to the West Indies at the 2016 edition, returning with 1/15 from 1.4 overs in a high-scoring match.

"I think we need to put a full stop on Hardik's bowling discussion,” Dasgupta said during a conversation with ESPNCricinfo. “He hasn't bowled a single delivery, and we are talking about a World Cup. If you look at it from an Indian team point of view, the first two games are the utmost important. Because if you win those two, you are on the verge of qualifying with much difficulty.

"And in those two matches, you won't take many chances with a bowler who hasn't bowled in the nets as well. So 5 bowlers along with Virat with his few overs, it is a good chance to at least toy around with this idea.

“Ashwin and Jadeja bowled really well in the powerplay. We do know that India will head into their games with only 5 main bowlers. But Virat bowled a couple of overs today, and to be fair, it's not a bad decision.

"Because almost every match will be played in a big ground - Abu Dhabi and Dubai. If Virat can bowl two overs in every game, it can be a good option."

India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game of the competition on Sunday, October 24, in Dubai.

