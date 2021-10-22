T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Netherland collapse for 44 in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bowl, and the bowlers displayed a brilliant show as they bundled out Netherlands for a meager score of 44 runs. Only Colin Ackermann (11) managed to cross the two-digit score, and four batsmen were dismissed for a duck. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was adjudged Man of Match in his last outing, started off well for Sri Lanka as he scalped two wickets in his very first over. Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara scalped three wickets each to bowl out Netherlands to 44 runs in 10 overs.