T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Netherland collapse for 44 in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka

Today at 9:12 PM
Sri Lankan bowlers displayed a great bowling performance and bundled out Netherlands for a paltry total of 44 runs on Friday in Sharjah. Maheesh Theekshana started off with two scalps in his very first over, and Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara clinched three wickets each in the match.
After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bowl, and the bowlers displayed a brilliant show as they bundled out Netherlands for a meager score of 44 runs. Only Colin Ackermann (11) managed to cross the two-digit score, and four batsmen were dismissed for a duck. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was adjudged Man of Match in his last outing, started off well for Sri Lanka as he scalped two wickets in his very first over. Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara scalped three wickets each to bowl out Netherlands to 44 runs in 10 overs.
Sri Lanka have already qualified to the Super 12 stage and will join Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 1 of Super 12 round.
RCB is everywhere! LOL
RCB fans watching Netherlands getting all out for 44 : #T20WorldCup #SLvNED pic.twitter.com/zVqJmqUOfs— YUM (@upsehooon) October 22, 2021
Sheer dominance by Srilankan bowlers!
Netherlands 🇳🇱 all out on 44!!!! Brutal bowling by srilanka#T20WorldCup #ICCT20WorldCup2021— CricketAdil (@AdilUsm12103512) October 22, 2021
History is made!
ICC T20 WC, SL vs NL : Netherlands all out for 44 runs in 10 overs— 𝐘𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧©️ (@yuganOffcial) October 22, 2021
Lahiru Kumara 3/7
Wanindu Hasaranga 3/9
Maheesh Theekshana 2/3#LKA #SriLanka #Netherlands #SLvNED #SL #NED
Gully cricket looks far better than this inning!
All out for just 44 Runs 🤣🤣🤣🇱🇰🏏#SLvNED #crcket #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I0wUpbqPxO— තනිකඩ රෝමියෝ | 🇱🇰 🌿 👣 (@Mr_Sadeepa_07) October 22, 2021
Netherlands are the new RCBians! XD XD XD
OmG What a Bowling...... 😶 #SriLanka 🔥😌 💪🏻— Sanjay Stark (@SanjayStark11) October 22, 2021
2014 - All Out Team For Just 39 Runs
2021 - All out Team For Just 44 Runs#SriLanka vs #NED pic.twitter.com/vY27jphoQg
Rolf!😂😂
Netherlands are all out on 44 RCB is the happiest team on earth now 😂😂😂 #T20WorldCup— Pikachu (@18_sudeep) October 22, 2021
Scary scenes from Sharjah!
2014 ➡️ 39 all out in 10.3 overs.— SportsAdda (@sportsadda_) October 22, 2021
2021 ➡️ 44 all out in 10 overs.
Lankan Lions haunting the Dutch and how! ☠️#SLvNED #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/faQZza5F0v
RCB be like: Hold my beer bro!😂😂😂
Netherlands 44 all-out.— COC (@Controversyy3) October 22, 2021
RCB record lechindhi..!
Exactly!
Netherlands 44 all out in Sharjah brings back the scary 54 all out by India in 2000.— Ekambaram Raveendran (@ekambaram_10) October 22, 2021
The only good thing from that day was that India somehow stopped Jayasuriya from scoring a double Century. #T20WorldCup
Shock lag?? :P :P
44 All Out Netherlands 😳😳😳😳.#T20WorldCup— Wali Imran (@MrDheethun) October 22, 2021
