    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Netherland collapse for 44 in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka bundled out Netherlands for 44 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:12 PM

    Sri Lankan bowlers displayed a great bowling performance and bundled out Netherlands for a paltry total of 44 runs on Friday in Sharjah. Maheesh Theekshana started off with two scalps in his very first over, and Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara clinched three wickets each in the match.

    After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bowl, and the bowlers displayed a brilliant show as they bundled out Netherlands for a meager score of 44 runs. Only Colin Ackermann (11) managed to cross the two-digit score, and four batsmen were dismissed for a duck. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was adjudged Man of Match in his last outing, started off well for Sri Lanka as he scalped two wickets in his very first over. Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara scalped three wickets each to bowl out Netherlands to 44 runs in 10 overs.

    Sri Lanka have already qualified to the Super 12 stage and will join Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 1 of Super 12 round. 

    RCB is everywhere! LOL

    Sheer dominance by Srilankan bowlers!

    History is made!

    Gully cricket looks far better than this inning!

    Netherlands are the new RCBians! XD XD XD

    Rolf!😂😂

    Scary scenes from Sharjah!

    RCB be like: Hold my beer bro!😂😂😂

    Exactly! 

    Shock lag?? :P :P

