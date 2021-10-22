T20 World Cup 2021 | Toss will be very important because of the dew factor, asserts Ajinkya Rahane

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane has reckoned that toss will play a huge role in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, as the dew factor will chip in due to change in weather conditions in the Gulf nation. Sharing his experience of featuring in the IPL 2021 UAE leg, he said that playing shots was difficult.

Ajinkya Rahane played only two matches in the IPL 2021 and was benched throughout the UAE leg where his team Delhi Capitals (DC) lost both their matches in the playoffs, after having topped the league stage points table.

However, from his observations from the sidelines, he stated that dew factor will play a key role at the T20 World Cup.

"Dew factor didn't matter in the initial period but it started to make a mark in the finishing stages as the weather started to change a bit. It came down hard in the final few games, especially in Sharjah where the toss became very important because of the dew.

"The ball will grip on the UAE wickets which were a bit slow. Batsmen found it difficult to play scoring shots but that changed a bit because of the dew factor. The toss will be very important because of the dew factor," Rahane said on Salaam Cricket 2021.

Towards the end of the IPL 2021 second leg, Sharjah Cricket Stadium had become a paradise for the spinners. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Shakib Al Hasan benefited the most from it, helping their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win both their playoffs matches to book a final berth which they lost after shifting bases to the Dubai International Cricket Ground. On a slow wicket there, CSK's Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo showcased superb variations as the MS Dhoni-led team won their 4th IPL title with a comprehensive four-wicket win.

Further, Rahane, who last featured in white-ball cricket for India in 2018, said that the Virat Kohli-led side will consider just focussing the T20 World Cup and not worry about the previous diappointments.

"Every World Cup is important for us. As a player all that matters is how well we can perform in the tournament and win it for our team. We should be proud of our 2013 Champions Trophy win, and our record in the other ICC events.

"Yes, it is a dream to win a World Cup and when we don't win we get disappointed. In this World Cup also I'm sure the focus will be on how to win this tournament rather think about what's coming in the near future," India's Test vice-captain added.

Rahane lauded Rishabh Pant, his Delhi Capitals skipper, who he feels has advanced to great heights in recent times.

“Rishabh Pant is a game-changer. We have seen that in the recent past. In this format, he can change the game immediately,” said Rahane. “He has improved significantly and learned how to take his game one notch above.”

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.