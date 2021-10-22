T20 World Cup 2021 | This is one heck of an achievement, says Erasmus after Namibia's historic win to enter super 12s

"We said in the previous press conference that we are in a pretty tight ship and I think for a small cricketing nation, we are very proud and it means a lot. I think the achievement is one heck of a one and I think we should be proud of ourselves tonight. I count on my senior players (Wiese) to stand up when the pressure is on in a tough game like this and two of us did it tonight and hopefully throughout the tournament we can continue doing that. Not yet (has it sunk in yet?), maybe on the way back home or maybe only tomorrow or maybe at the end of the tournament," said Erasmus after the match.