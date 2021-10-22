T20 World Cup 2021 | Think we are going to make a few upsets, believes Mark Watt after Scotland's Super 12s qualification

Scotland’s left-arm spinner Mark Watt believes that the team can challenge major teams in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup 2021, after having registered three wins from as many games in Round 1. The Kyle Coetzer led side registered a comfortable eight-wicket win against Oman on Thursday.

Only three Oman batsmen - Aaqib Ilyas (37), Maqsood (34) and Mohammad Nadeem (25) - managed to cross the double-digit mark, as the team was bundled out for 122 on the final ball of the 20th over after having poted to bat in a must-win game. Josh Davey bagged 3/25, while Safyaan Sharif and Micheal Leask took two wickets each.

In reply, Scotland completed the chase in just 17 overs, with skipper Kyle Coetzer leading the way with 41 off 28, striking two fours and three sixes. Useful contributions from George Munsey (20), Matthew Cross (26) and Richie Berrington (31) made sure the team chased down the target with ease.

Scotland had registered a remarkable six-run win in their tournament opener against Bangladesh on Sunday. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt is hopeful of the team pulling off upsets against the big teams in the next round.

"I think we are going to make a few upsets. I don't see why not. We've done it before," he said.

"We've beaten the best ODI team in the world, we've beaten Bangladesh just there. I think we're on a really good run of form. I think teams won't take us lightly. They should be worried about Scotland. We're in a great run of form and we've got a lot of momentum going forward."

Watt highlighted that Scotland, being an associate team, is used to playing must-win games, and was thrilled after a Super 12s qualification.

"In associate cricket we're used to big games," he said. "Everything is always a must-win game in associate cricket. It's tough. So the guys are used to playing in big games, must-win games. But now we're just over the moon to top the chart. I think it's incredible but not unbelievable. We totally believed we could do it, and the guys are absolutely buzzing."

Watt, who returned 1/23 from four overs on Thursday, credited the bowling unit for a well-rounded effort.

"I wouldn't say they buckled under the pressure. I think we bowled well to our plans. A lot of planning goes into this. A lot of work by our analyst George McNeill goes into it. He puts a lot of hours in. I think we just bowled well to our plans, used the big boundary well, and yeah, I think we were just about saving the day," Watt said.

The 25-year-old, who returned with 1/19, 1/23 and 1/23 from each of his three completed spells in Round 1, reflected on his performance.

"I was happy. I think if you'd said I'd go for 20-odd after four overs, I'd take it in such a big game," he said. "Defending that short side with the Omani big hitters is tough, and I'm happy with that performance. I thought all the bowlers bowled excellently again."

Scotland has been slotted alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the Super 12 round, with either of Namibia or Ireland to join them depending on Friday's result.