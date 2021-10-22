T20 World Cup 2021 | Ravindra Jadeaja is the best finisher in Indian team, declares Robin Uthappa

Ahead of India’s opening fixture against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, Robin Uthappa has stated that Ravindra Jadeja is the best finisher in Team India. The veteran India cricketer further added that Jadeja bats with confidence, and is a complete package for the Indian team in the marquee event.

Ravindra Jadeja has been an integral part of the Indian team with his all-round abilities, and the southpaw has established himself as a valuable asset to the team in all formats of the game. Coming into the T20 World Cup 2021, Jadeja will be looking forward to unleashing his all-round skills against the opponents.

The 32-year-old scored 227 runs and scalped 13 wickets in IPL 2021, and helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lift their fourth title since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008. Meanwhile his CSK teammate, Robin Uthappa has stated that Jadeja is the best finisher in the Indian cricket team right now. The veteran Indian batsman further added that the Indian all-rounder bats with confidence and finishes off the games well for his team. Speaking on Jadeja’s all-round abilities, Uthappa stated that he is a key player for the Virat Kohli-led side at the T20 World Cup.

"Ravindra Jadeja is the best finisher we have in team right now. He has really developed his game. The way in which he bats with that confidence and finishes off games. He has improved a lot," Robin Uthappa said at Salaam Cricket 2021.

"With the confidence with which he talks about his batting you know that he is one or two-level up. And he is showing it in the ground. He is winning you improbable matches.

"And if not the best fielder in the world, he is one of the best fielders in the world and bowls really handy. On a wicket that helps a little bit, he can be monstrous. He is a vital cog in our wheel," Uthappa added.

Uthappa, who was part of the CSK squad in IPL 2021, reckoned that the dew will be an important factor in the upcoming matches at the ICC mega event.

"The weather in Dubai has changed. It's getting cold. That means dew will be an important factor because we're essentially in the desert and playing cricket here.

"When the temperature drops, it drops very quickly so because of that dew will play a very important factor," Uthappa further said.

India are placed alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland in Group 2 at the Super 12s, with one more team to join after completion of Round 1.