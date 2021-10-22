T20 World Cup 2021 | Pakistan players will find it difficult to deal with Varun Chakravarthy, believes Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra believes that the Pakistan batsmen will face difficulties against Varun Chakravarthy, when they face India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s clash on October 24 in Dubai. Mishra added that the pitches will get drier as the tournament progresses, bringing spinners more into play.

Varun Chakravarthy has picked 36 wickets in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings since making his debut in 2019. He baggged 17 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2020, and returned with 18 scalps from 17 outings in the recently concluded edition. The Tamil Nadu born also played for India in the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka in July, where he picked two wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 5.30.

He had missed the T20I series against Australia and England earlier this year due to injury.

Amit Mishra heaped praises on Chakravarthy , and believed that Pakistan would face difficulties in facing the mystery spinner on Sunday.

"Indian cricketers have found it difficult to read Varun Chakravarthy despite being very good players of spin bowling. Pakistan players have not even seen Varun bowling. And on these UAE wickets, which will get drier in the next one month, Pakistan players will find it difficult to deal with Varun," Amit Mishra said on Salaam Cricket 2021.

Mishra, who represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is and bagged 156 international wickets, talked about his inspiration Harbhajan Singh.

"We got inspired from Bhajji Pa. We used to see him working very hard on the nets every day. Bhajji played for so long and we too have followed him. Actually, we got the fighting spirit from him so I would like to thank him," Mishra added.