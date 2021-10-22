T20 World Cup 2021 | Our bowlers executed really well, says Dasun Shanaka as Sri Lanka top Group A Round 1 table

After registering an eight-wicket victory against Netherlands on Friday in Sharjah, Dasun Shanka has lauded his bowlers for thier exuberant performance in the match. Sri Lanka are placed alongside Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh in Group 1 of the Super 12 round.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bowl, and the bowlers displayed a brilliant show as they bundled out Netherlands for a meager score of 44 runs. Only Colin Ackermann (11) managed to cross the two-digit score, and four batsmen were dismissed for a duck. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was adjudged Man of Match in his last outing, started off well for Sri Lanka as he scalped two wickets in his very first over. Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara scalped three wickets each to bowl out Netherlands to 44 runs in 10 overs.

In reply to Netherlands' 44 runs, Sri Lanka lost an early wicket as thier opener Pathum Nissanka (0) departed in the second over. Charith Asalanka (6), who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Nissanka fell to Paul van Meekeren in the sixth over. But, Kusal Perera scored an unbeaten 33 of 24 balls, and helped Sri Lanka to register an eight-wicket victory against Netherlands before heading to the Super 12 stage.

Reflecting on his team's performance against Ireland, Dasun Shanaka stated that the bowlers did a brilliant job, and it was a good performance from the team.

"The bowler were executing really well. A real good performance from all of us. Very good bowling side, I didn't bowl in the qualifier at all, and Charith Asalanka can also bowl. We read the conditions really well, so we know the advantages and disadvantages going forward (in the Super 12s)," said Shanaka after the match.

Lahiru Kumara, who scalped three wickets in one over, was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar performance with the ball. Lahiru credited Sri Lanka bowling coach Chaminda Vaas for his match-winning performance

Sri Lanka have already qualified to the Super 12 stage and will join Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 1 at the T20 World Cup 2021.