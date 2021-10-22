T20 World Cup 2021 | I’ll be very surprised if Pakistan beat India, says Mohammed Kaif

Mohammed Kaif has said that he will be surprised if Pakistan beats India in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s fixture in Dubai on Sunday, given the team combinations. Kaif however, highlighted that any result is possible in T20I cricket, but maintained that India are better at handling pressure.

Much like they do in 50-over World Cups, India boast a 100 percent winning record against their arch-rivals Pakistan in T20 World Cups, since the inaugural edition in 2007. Both the teams have played each other five times across the first six editions, and India has won each of the five matches, including the 2007 final.

The two teams will begin their 2021 campaign against each other in Dubai on Sunday, October 24.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif said that he would be surprised to see Pakistan beating India, given the current form and team build-up of the two sides.

“If Pakistan manage to beat India, I'll personally be very surprised because they don't have a strong unit as that of India,” said Kaif in an exclusive interaction with Zee News. “Anything can happen in T20 cricket, but if we look at the names in the Indian camp, the current form or how to handle a pressure situation, the teams stands prepared."

Kaif highlighted that India have dominated Pakistan in the World Cups, and that the Virat Kohli-led said comes in on the back of a decent IPL experience, which has helped them get used to the UAE conditions.

“India have always dominated Pakistan in the World Cup, a record that is there on the papers. However, I'm not a huge fan of records and I'm sure neither is the Indian team and they want to see what happens on the pitch on the given day.

“The team is well prepared with Virat Kohli making the plans, then there is MS Dhoni too now as a mentor.

“India will have an upper hand going into the contest because they are in Dubai for about two months now and the players are used to the surface."