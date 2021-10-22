T20 World Cup 2021 | Comparing Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi would be foolish, says Mohammad Amir

Ahead of Pakistan’s opening fixture against India on October 24 in Dubai, Mohammad Amir credited Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler, and stated that the comparison between the India pacer and Shaheen Afridi is foolish. He further added that the Indian spin unit will be a threat to the opposition.

Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai, and the biggest comparisons ahead of the match is between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam on their batting skills, and among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi have garnered a lot of attention.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir has stated that it is foolish to compare Bumrah and Shaheen, as the Pakistan pacer is young and learning. The former Pakistan pacer further added that Bumrah has been exceptional in the death overs, and he is the best T20 bowler.

"See, comparing Shaheen with Bumrah at this point would be foolish because Shaheen is young and he is learning. And Bumrah has been doing well for India since so long and currently, I think he is the best T20 bowler, especially in the death over," Amir said on the YouTube channel 'Uncut'.

"But Shaheen is Pakistan's best bowler at the moment, given the way he has been performing in the last year, year-and-a-half. So, this promises to be a good contest. Bumrah bowls brilliantly with the new ball and among youngsters, Shaheen is the best when the ball is new," he added.

Mohammad Amir, who has featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for Pakistan, further stated that the pace attack of the Babar Azam-led have an edge over India’s fast-bowling combination. However, the former left-arm pacer feels that the Indian spinners will be a threat to Pakistan.

"As far as fast bowling is concerned, Pakistan are better. Hasan Ali and Shaheen are doing well and Haris Rauf too. These are the best T20 bowlers in the death overs. From India's point of view, Bhuvi was struggling in the IPL, so Bumrah is the only one you can say is bowling well," said Amir.

"Shami too can bowl well but mostly with the new ball, I feel. I don't know about his death bowling much but Bumrah is a complete bowler. In the spin department, India have the edge. Ashwin, Jadeja and Chakravarthy did well in the IPL," he said.

India and Pakistan are placed alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland in Group 2 at the Super 12s, with one more team to join after completion of Round 1.