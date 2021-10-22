T20 World Cup 2021 | Captain's luck is not favouring Virat Kohli in major tournaments, says Shoaib Akhtar

Ahead of India’s opening fixture against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, Shoaib Akhtar has stated that Virat Kohli is a great cricketer, but the captain’s luck is not favouring him in tournaments. He further added that India would be under more pressure than Pakistan in the clash between arch-rivals.

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, and the Men in Blue will be looking forward to starting off their campaign with a thumping victory against the neigbours. India have a 100 percent win record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups, since its inaugural edition in 2007. Both the teams have faced each other on five occasions, and India emerged victorious on all five matches, including the 2007 final.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli had announced that he will step down as India’s T20I captain after the conclusion of the marquee event. The Indian captain will look forward to ending his captaincy stint on high by winning the tournament title. Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar has stated that Virat Kohli is a great cricketer, but the captain's luck does not favour him in major tournaments.

"Captain's luck is not favourable for Virat Kohli. I feel that, Virat Kohli is such a great cricketer, a great guy, but somehow, as a captain, his luck is not striking. I hope it doesn't strike on the 24th," said Akhtar on aaj tak’s Salaam Cricket 2021.

Speaking on the clash between the neighbors, the former Pakistan pacer reckoned that India would be under more pressure than Pakistan when the arch-rivals meet on Sunday in Dubai.

"On a serious note, I feel there is a lot at stake for India. If Pakistan bat first and make more than 180 runs then trust me, the pressure gets to the biggest of players. If India can handle that pressure better than Pakistan, that's fine, but what if Pakistan surprises you," said the 46-year-old.

Speaking further on Pakistan’s fixtures in the tournament, Akhtar quipped that the Babar Azam-led side will be eager to defeat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. The Black Caps had abandoned the entire white-ball tour in Pakistan earlier in September, citing security reasons.

"Our real anger is with New Zealand. We will take it out on them, we have no issues with you," he said.

India and Pakistan are placed alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in Group 2 at the Super 12 stage.