T20 World Cup 2021 | Australia’s spin-attack stacks up well against any other team, believes Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa, who is expected to be Australia's premier spinner at the tournament, is confident that his team is well equipped in the department. Zampa, who made his T20I debut against South Africa in 2016 ahead of the T20 World Cup in India, has picked 52 wickets from 50 matches at an economy of 7.73. All-rounder Ashton Agar, who'd debuted in the same series as Zampa, is expected to play the spin bowling all-rounder's role, with Mitchell Swepson in the mix should the need arise. Glenn Maxwell too, can chip in with his part-time off-breaks.