Not sure of my participation at the 2023 World Cup, says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan is keen and determined to play a leading role for England at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman, and the following edition next year in Australia. However, the 2019 World Cup winning captain is not quite sure of his participation at the 2023 ODI tournament.

England, the 2010 T20 World Cup champions and 2016 runners-up, are gearing up for their 2021 campaign, and will face defending champions West Indies in their tournament opener on Saturday, October 23, in Dubai.

While skipper Eoin Morgan is yet to strike his best form with the bat, and had recently stated that he won’t mind dropping himself from the XI for the team’s cause, he’s confident of leading the team during next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. However, the 35-year-old expressed uncertainty over his 2023 ODI World Cup participation.

"I certainly see myself this time next year playing, hopefully, a really strong role in another T20 World Cup,” Morgan told the BBC on Thursday. “That is the expectation I have put on myself.

“I am not sure about another two [tournaments].

"Obviously, results determine how well you do and how often you are kept on. But certainly my hunger and determination is as strong as ever."

Morgan, who led England to their first ever 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019, reflected on his growth as captain over the years.

"The last two and a half years I have probably peaked - or am peaking - as a captain," said Morgan, who has led England in 124 ODIs and 67 T20Is.

"I feel I am offering a lot, am as calm as ever, making really good decisions and getting things as right as often as I possibly could be.

"Since 2019 and winning the 50-over World Cup, it has given me a lot of confidence in making plays during the game - trying to make changes that I think are right and make them work when you can.”

"In that regard I think I am at the top of my game."