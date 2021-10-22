India vs Pakistan | Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli, says Wasim Akram on India captain's comparisons with Babar Azam

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan on October 24, Wasim Akram has called the comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam unfair. However, the former Pakistan captain called Babar Azam a quick learner who is heading towards a position where Virat Kohli is now.

India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry when they meet in their first encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021 which kicked off on October 17 in the UAE and Oman. Notably, India have won in their all five T20 World Cup encounters against Pakistan since 2007, when the first edition of the ICC event was played in South Africa.

Speaking at Aaj Tak's Salaam Cricket 2021, legendary Wasim Akram stated that there is only Virat Kohli in world cricket and Babar Azam will slowly and gradually match the feats of the Indian captain.

"Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli. He has dominated world cricket, scored all those runs over these years. He has led India. Babar Azam has started captaining Pakistan only now. But as far his technique is concerned, is very good to watch and very consistent in all formats," Akram said.

"He is learning his captaincy, he is a quick learner. So, it's unfair to compare those two now. But Babar is definitely heading towards the position where Virat Kohli is now."

Comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam started soon after the exploits of the latter of on the international stage. Just like Kohli, the 27-year-old features in the ICC top-10 batting rankings across all the three formats.

Babar averages over 50 in ODIs having scored 3985 runs in 83 matches while his average in Tests and T20Is is 42.94 and 46.89 respectively. The Lahore-born has already hit 20 international tons. Babar Azam has hit 2 fifties and a hundred in his last five outings in professional cricket.

Virat Kohli, on the other hands, averages above 50 in all the three formats. He hasn't scored a hundred since November 2019 but his ability to shine on the biggest stages of the game is second to none.