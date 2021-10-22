Felt I repaid my father’s sacrifices the day I made my India debut, says Hardik Pandya

Today at 9:43 AM
Hardik Pandya reflected on his journey from playing in local tournaments during his younger days to emerging as the national team's prime all-rounder. The 28-year-old, who has represented India in 123 matches across formats, acknowledged his late father’s role in his rise to the top.
Hardik Pandya has been India’s premier all-rounder, especially in white-ball cricket, ever since he made his international debut during the 2016 Australia tour. He represented India in 123 matches across formats, and was a part of the team during the T20 World Cup 2016, Champions Trophy 2017 and the 2019 World Cup.
He has been one of Mumbai Indians’ premier match-winners, having played a key role in their title triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Currently, he’s keen on plying his trade at the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.
The 28-year-old, opened up upon his rise through the ranks, and spoke highly of the crucial role his late father played in his successful journey.
“My father had tremendous faith in my abilities,” said Hardik in a video shared on Dream XI Instagram page. “That’s why he never stopped me from playing cricket. He did something no father would do. He shut everything in Surat and moved to Vadodara. We shifted since the young cricketers had better opportunities there.
“My father took a big step for me and I had to repay his faith. I played in every local tournament to show my worth to the world. In such tournaments, those who remained not out till the end were given some prize money. I made sure to win it every time. These small wins contributed towards my big dream of playing for India. The day I got my India debut, I felt I had repaid my father’s sacrifices a tiny bit.”
Himanshu, Hardik’s father, had passed away in January this year after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Krunal, Hardik’s elder brother, has played in five ODIs and 19 T20Is for India, and has been a much sought after match-winner for Mumbai Indians at the IPL.
