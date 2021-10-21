T20 World Cup 2021 | Virat Kohli is game-oriented and very clever, says Ryan Sidebottom

Former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has stated that Virat Kohli is a game-oriented batsman, and he is very good with the team selection. Sidebottom further added that if India handles the pressure in the T20 World Cup, they are the strongest side, and have a great chance of winning the title.

Virat Kohli had announced that he will be stepping down as India’s T20I captain after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The 32-year-old will be looking forward to clinching his first major ICC trophy as captain, and ending his stint on a high. Virat Kohli is currently India’s highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup with 777 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 86.33.

Meanwhile, Ryan Sidebottom heaped praise on Kohli’s captaincy and stated that he is very clever and game-oriented. The former England cricketer further added that the Indian captain has passion and his team selection has been great.

“He's (Virat) a type of captain who is very respected within the group of players he has got. You can see he still has that (drive) - I want to do well. You can see the team spirit within the camp. So he's a very good captain. India have always had some really good captains. Kohli is very clever and very game-oriented. He's fantastic," Sidebottom told TOI.

"They all are different types of characters. But Kohli has passion. He has a huge following of Indian fans. He certainly drives this team. His team selection has been great. He's just an outstanding player and an amazing character," he said.

Ryan Sidebottom, who featured in 22 Tests, 25 ODIs, and 18 T20Is for England further stated that if India handles the pressure in the marquee event, they are the strong contenders for winning the title.

"India will be under pressure. You have billions of fans watching and want India to do well. So, if they handle the pressure, which they've done on many occasions, India are so strong. I think it's going to be a really good competition," said Sidebottom.

"I can't really choose one (team) from many. You look at the way T20 has gone with the IPL and big bash. All teams are so strong now, they've got big hitters on every side. I think, in a World Cup, it'll come down to an individual either with the bat or one who will take two or three wickets and win it for the team. So, it's tough to call. There are some really fantastic sides in this T20 World Cup now," he added.

India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.