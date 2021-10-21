T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts to Charles Amini's splendid catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

In a must-win game for Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan was well set on 46 off 36 balls when he tried clearing the long-on delivery for a maximum in the 14th over. Amini, stationed at deep moved swiftly towards the ball before diving forward to complete a stunning low catch which helped Papua New Guinea see the back of Shakib in their last encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.