    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts to Charles Amini's splendid catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

    Charles Amini taking a superb catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

    | Courtesy- T20 World Cup

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts to Charles Amini's splendid catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:47 PM

    Papua New Guinea all-rounder Charles Amini took a stunning catch at long-on to help his team dismiss Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday. The catch from the 29-year-old also helped Papua New Guinea break a 29-run crucial stand between Shakib and Mahmudullah.

    In a must-win game for Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan was well set on 46 off 36 balls when he tried clearing the long-on delivery for a maximum in the 14th over. Amini, stationed at deep moved swiftly towards the ball before diving forward to complete a stunning low catch which helped Papua New Guinea see the back of Shakib in their last encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.

    Fans were quick to react to the sensational catch from Amini who is regarded as one of the best fielders in Papua New Guinea. 

    Mahmuldullah continued from one end after Shakib's departure and finished on 50 off just 28 runs to help Bangladesh end their innings at a solid 181 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. 

