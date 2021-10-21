T20 World Cup 2021 | There are lots of contenders, says Ian Bishop on T20 WC predictions

Today at 10:44 AM
Ian Bishop believes that there are no firm favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2021, citing strengths of various teams participating in the competition. As he spoke highly of England, India, New Zealand and Pakistan, Bishop hoped for defending champions West Indies to go well with their experience.
The T20 World Cup 2021 is heading towards its Super 12 stage, with bottom-ranked teams making a mark in the first round of the tournament.
Currently Scotland, Oman, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia are currently playing in the first round, with top two from each group to qualify for the Super-12 stage. Netherlands and Papua New Guinea are out of contention, and Sri Lanka are already through, while the other five teams are still in the race.
Meanwhile, Ian Bishop was uncertain when asked to pick firm favourites to win the competition, as he marked the strengths and weaknesses of the top sides featuring in the tournament.
‘We have to be realistic, there are lots of contenders,'' the former West Indies bowler told Betway.
The former pacer then went on to identify the strengths of England, India, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan.
"England have got guys who are aggressive with the bat. India have stars throughout their line-up," he remarked. "New Zealand are beginning to hit more boundaries and have a dangerous bowling attack. Pakistan are dangerous with the ball.
"But the West Indies have so much experience now, so I have my fingers crossed that they can go well."
The Super-12 round will begin with a double-header on Saturday, October 23 as Australia will play South Africa in the first game and England will play West Indies next.
