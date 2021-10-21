T20 World Cup 2021 | The pressure is gone, says Shakib Al Hasan as Bangladesh qualify for Super 12

After registering an 84-run victory against Papua New Guinea in a must-win game on Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Shakib Al Hasan has stated that the pressure is gone now, and the team can play expressively. Shakib scored 46 runs off 37 balls, and later scalped four wickets in the match.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in a must-win game, but they lost the wicket of Mohammad Naim in the first over of the innings. Shakib Al Hasan who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Naim partnered for a 50 runs with Liton Das (29) before the latter departed in the eighth over. Mushfiqur Rahim could manage only five runs off eight balls, and he fell to Simon Atai in the 11th over. Shakib (46) stood solid at one end striking three sixes, but fell four runs short of his 10th T20I fifty.

Captain Mahmdullah unleashed his batting skills and smashed a 28-ball 50 with three boundaries and three sixes to fire Bangladesh to 181/7 - their highest-ever T20 World Cup score.

Chasing 182, Papua New Guinea did not have a great start as they lost their seven wickets by the 10th over. Only Kiplin Doriga (46*) and Chad Soper (11) crossed the two-digit score and helped their side to reach 97 before they were bundled out in the final over. Shakib Al Hasan, who shined with the bat in the first innings, scalped four wickets and played a crucial role in his side's qualification to the Super 12 stage.

Shakib, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar performance with the bat and ball, stated that the pressure is off now, and the team is looking forward to playing quality cricket in the Super 12 round.

"Every game we're playing gets us into more confidence. Obviously it was a setback, the first game, but in the T20 format the team that is better on the day wins. But now the pressure is off and we can play expressively. It's not an easy format to get back into form, but luckily I'm getting more chance to bat up the order. A little tired, I've been playing non-stop cricket for the last five-six months, it's been a long season for me. But hopefully I can pull this tournament off," Shakib said after the match.

Reflecting on his team's performance and qualification to the Super 12, Mahmudullah stated that it was a much-needed win for his side. The Bangladesh captain further lauded his batsmen for their swashbuckling performance against Papua New Guinea.

"I think it was much needed. The way that we wanted to play, the intent was there from the batters. Having said that I think the wicket was better in comparison, so the batters did well to get 180. I think the two things we've been concerned about are the first six overs with bat and ball. If we get a good start, we can capitalise, so I think we need to improve on that. I've said it before - we're much more skilled hitters than big hitters. So we need to find the bowlers we can take on on that particular day and we need to figure that out and communicate with the others as experienced batters, said Mahmudullah after the match.

Bangladesh have moved to the top of the table Group B points table and will join India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and A2 in Super 12 Group 2 if Oman beat Scotland in a moderate fashion. If Scotland beat Oman they will end up as the table-toppers and Bangladesh will join Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and B2.