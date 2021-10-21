T20 World Cup 2021 | The India-Pakistan Super 12s clash is the final before the final, states Inzamam-ul-Haq

Today at 1:39 PM
Inzamam-Ul-Haq has stated that the India-Pakistan game on October 24 is the final before the finals at the T20 World Cup 2021. He further added that India are the most dangerous T20 side in the world, especially on the subcontinent pitches, and that they are favourites to win the title.
India and Pakistan will face each other on October 24 in Dubai, and the Men in Blue have a 100 percent win record against their neighbours in T20 World Cups. Both the teams have played each other in five games across six editions since 2007, with India having won all of them including the inaugural final.
Meanwhile, Inzamam-ul-Haq has stated that the most anticipated match will be the battle between the arch-rivals, and the clash between the two neighboring nations can be considered as a final before the finals at the ICC mega event.
"The match between India and Pakistan in the Super 12s is the final before the final,” Inzamam said on YouTube channel. “No match will be hyped as much as this one. Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament by facing each other and both the matches felt like finals. The team winning that match will have their morale boosted and will also have 50 percent of pressure released from them."
The former Pakistan captain further added that the Virat Kohli-led side have a greater chance than any other team to win the title.
"In any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team will win. It's all about how much chance do they have of winning it. In my opinion, India have a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players as well," added Inzamam.
Reflecting on India's convincing wins over England and Australia in warm-up matches, the 51-year-old reckoned that on subcontinent pitches, Virat Kohli's men are the most dangerous T20 side in the world.
"India played their warm-up fixture against Australia rather comfortably. On subcontinent pitches like these, India are the most dangerous T20 side in the world. Even today, if we see the 155 runs they chased down, they did not even need Virat Kohli to do so," Inzamam said.
New Zealand and Afghanistan are placed alongside India and Pakistan in Group 2 at the Super 12s, with two more teams to join after completion of Round 1.
