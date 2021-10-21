T20 World Cup 2021 | New Zealand tracking really well despite warm-up losses, says Gary Stead

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said that the team is on the right track for the T20 World Cup 2021, despite back-to-back losses in the warm-up matches against Australia and England. Stead was pleased that the players got some match time under extremely humid conditions during the warm-ups.

New Zealand, the runners-up of the 2019 World Cup, are one of the favourites to win the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. However, the Black Caps did not create a significant impact in the warm-up matches, and suffered back-to-back losses against Australia and England respectively.

Meanwhile, head coach Gary Stead was pleased the players got a match time during the warm-up games, which he thinks is benefecial to the team in adapting to the extremely hot conditions in the UAE.

"Really, the three games (including one against Netherlands last week) for us have just been about getting everyone some match time," Stead told reporters from Abu Dhabi.

"It's been making sure we've slotted people in in roles they might play, and managing our bowlers as well.

"Three games in five days might not sound much but when you have the heat and humidity that he have here, it's pretty sapping."

Skipper Kane Williamson sustained an elbow injury and was rested for the match against England. Stead stated that the team is providing Williamson a better atmosphere and some rest for being fit throughout the tournament.

"Kane's elbow flared up a bit after the (Australia) match so today was more precautionary than anything," Stead added.

"We just feel if we can get his preparation right and not overhitting and aggravating it in training, that gives him the best chance of being right throughout the tournament.

"I think on the whole, we're tracking really well."

The 49-year-old was hopeful of Williamson's speedy recovery ahead of the Super 12 stage.

"There's always that chance, but we're still pretty hopeful and confident that if we get (his) rest right now, then he should be right to play," he said.

New Zealand will start their campaign against Pakistan in a Super 12s clash on Tuesday, October 26 in Sharjah.