BAN vs PNG | Twitter reacts as Mohammad Naim's flying catch light up T20 World Cup 2021

Today at 6:53 PM
Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim took an astonishing catch at long-on to dismiss Charles Amini at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday. Earlier in the first innings, Amini took a stunning catch at long-on to dismiss Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan when he was cruising to his fifty.
On the first ball of the fifth over, Mohammad Naim, who was standing quite wide at long-on, ran towards his right before putting in a full-stretch dive to grab a catch while hanging in the air to dismiss Papua New Guinea's Charles Amini (1). Earlier, in the first innings, Amini had took a stunning catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan, who fell four runs short of his 10th T20I fifty.
Batting first, Bangladesh registered thier highest-ever T20 World Cup score of 181/7 with crucial contributions from Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (50) and Mohammad Saifuddin (19 not out off 6 balls). In reply to Bangladesh's 181, Papua New Guinea are nine down for 83 in their last match of the ongoing tournament. A thumping result here will boost Bangladesh's Net Run Rate (NRR) and chances of qualifying for the Super 12s stage.
October 21, 2021
Wow wow wow the standard of fielding during the #Bangladesh #PNG match has been insane— Isaac Lockett (@isaac_lockett) October 21, 2021
There has been some indifferent fielding during these early stages but the catches taken by Charles Amini, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan and Hiri Hiri have been out of this world#T20WorldCup
What's up with the 'catching game' in the #BANvsPNG match! Naim takes a stunner this time, catch of the T20 World Cup 2021 so far?#T20WorldCup— Saurabh Srivastava (@Saurv99) October 21, 2021
Mohammad Naim, you beauty 🙌#T20WorldCup #BANvPNG https://t.co/qgGNkglcyC— ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2021
