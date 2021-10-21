 user tracker image
    BAN vs PNG | Twitter reacts as Mohammad Naim's flying catch light up T20 World Cup 2021

    Mohammad Naim took a stunner to dismiss Charles Amini

    | Courtesy - ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:53 PM

    Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim took an astonishing catch at long-on to dismiss Charles Amini at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday. Earlier in the first innings, Amini took a stunning catch at long-on to dismiss Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan when he was cruising to his fifty.

    On the first ball of the fifth over, Mohammad Naim, who was standing quite wide at long-on, ran towards his right before putting in a full-stretch dive to grab a catch while hanging in the air to dismiss Papua New Guinea's Charles Amini (1). Earlier, in the first innings, Amini had took a stunning catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan, who fell four runs short of his 10th T20I fifty. 

    Batting first, Bangladesh registered thier highest-ever T20 World Cup score of 181/7 with crucial contributions from Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (50) and Mohammad Saifuddin (19 not out off 6 balls). In reply to Bangladesh's 181, Papua New Guinea are nine down for 83 in their last match of the ongoing tournament. A thumping result here will boost Bangladesh's Net Run Rate (NRR) and chances of qualifying for the Super 12s stage. 

