Ashes 2021-22 | Omitted from Ashes squad, England opener Dom Sibley opts out of Lions tour of Australia

Dom Sibley has decided to pull out of the England Lions tour of Australia scheduled during the Australian summers after being ignored for the upcoming Ashes 2021-22. Sibley last played for England in the home series against India before he was dropped from the team after the second Test.

England have retained Haseeb Hameed as the opening partner for Rory Burns. Both of them stitched two 100-run partnerships in the third and fourth Test against the strong bowling attack of India. Hameed made his comeback in international cricket after being out of the team for five years. Sibley's Warwickshire opening partner Rob Yates after Sibley's withdrawal. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in an official statement said that Sibley withdrew after much thought and consideration. “After much thought and consideration, Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley has made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions. Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection. Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook has been added to the Lions squad,” The ECB said in an official statement. Dom Sibley has scored 356 runs at a poor average of 19.77 in 10 Tests in 2021. The period has seen him register four duck and cross the 50-run mark only on three occasions. However, Sibley finished the season as a double trophy winner, following Warwickshire's triumphs in the County Championship and the Bob Willis Trophy The Lions party will depart for Australia alongside the Test specialists on November 4, and the two squads will be in camp together in the lead-up to the Ashes. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here