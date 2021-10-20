 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup warm-up | Twitter reacts as R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav help India thrash Australia

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:28 PM

    India registered a thumping 8-wicket victory against Australia in their second warm-up match on Wednesday at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Batting first, Australia scored 152 runs, and India chased down the target with 13 balls to spare after blistering knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

    Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss, but they lost three wickets in quick succession. Ravichandran Ashiwn scalped the wickets of David Warner (1) and Mitchell Marsh (0) on successive deliveries, and later in the fourth over, Aaron Finch (8) fell to Ravindra Jadeja

    Steven Smith (57), who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Marsh, partnered for a 61 runs with Glenn Maxwell (37) before the latter departed in the 12th over. Smith also stitched up a 76-run stand with Marcus Stoinis (41*) before the former fell to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in the last over.

    In pursuit of 153 runs, KL Rahul (39) and Rohit Sharma (60) started off well, accumulating 68 runs in the opening stand. Suryakumar Yadav (38*) and Hardik Pandya (14*) finished off the innings in stye to claim a eight-wicket victory over Australia in the warm-up match.

    India, who won their first warm-up match against England by 7 wickets on Monday, next face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener on October 24. 

     

    Hardik finishes off in style this time

    What was that?? 

    Easy win for India!

    Effortless six from Hitman!🔥

    The 'bolwer' King Kohli

    Rohit+Bouncer = 6runs

    That's SKY for you!

    Isn't it all we want

    What a player he is!

    Fans are clearly delighted!

    Unstoppable!

    Now, that's called warm-up! Hahaha.

    Ridiculous from SKY!😳

    SKY to ABD be like: Hold mah beer bro! XD XD XD

