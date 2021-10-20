T20 World Cup warm-up | Twitter reacts as R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav help India thrash Australia

Today at 7:28 PM
India registered a thumping 8-wicket victory against Australia in their second warm-up match on Wednesday at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Batting first, Australia scored 152 runs, and India chased down the target with 13 balls to spare after blistering knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss, but they lost three wickets in quick succession. Ravichandran Ashiwn scalped the wickets of David Warner (1) and Mitchell Marsh (0) on successive deliveries, and later in the fourth over, Aaron Finch (8) fell to Ravindra Jadeja.
Steven Smith (57), who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Marsh, partnered for a 61 runs with Glenn Maxwell (37) before the latter departed in the 12th over. Smith also stitched up a 76-run stand with Marcus Stoinis (41*) before the former fell to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in the last over.
In pursuit of 153 runs, KL Rahul (39) and Rohit Sharma (60) started off well, accumulating 68 runs in the opening stand. Suryakumar Yadav (38*) and Hardik Pandya (14*) finished off the innings in stye to claim a eight-wicket victory over Australia in the warm-up match.
India, who won their first warm-up match against England by 7 wickets on Monday, next face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener on October 24.
Hardik finishes off in style this time
Hardik finishes in style #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #HardikPandya #ind #India #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Bwi6gJCSve— THALAPATHY VERIYAN VFC (@Itz_PravinVJ) October 20, 2021
What was that??
October 20, 2021
Easy win for India!
Win for India 💥💙@ImRo45 🔥#ICCT20WorldCup2021#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/NxU5TNjCLw— Karthik sg (@Karthik47712218) October 20, 2021
Effortless six from Hitman!🔥
Out of park by Rohit Sharma against Maxwell #RohitSharma #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia #India #Cricket #T20WorldCupsquad #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/umT9x3oQZ2— Shannu 45 (@Shannu84179462) October 20, 2021
The 'bolwer' King Kohli
#INDvsAUS— ROHIT MEENA (@RohitHr36) October 20, 2021
King Virat Kohli bowling against mighty Australia 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vuHHuGpxbk
Rohit+Bouncer = 6runs
Qn : How to Convert a Bouncer into a Perfect SIX ?— sʜᴀʀᴜᴋ ғʀᴇᴀᴋɪɴ sᴋ 🖤 (@SharukFreakinSk) October 20, 2021
The Answer is : @ImRo45 ⁴5🔥#INDvENG #IND
That's SKY for you!
what a player.what a shot.#INDvsAUS #RohitSharma #T20WorldCup #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/nkFsspA1an— Mohit (@mitchelllstarc) October 20, 2021
Isn't it all we want
#INDvsAUS— R.S.R 🏏 (@Rishiicasm) October 20, 2021
Just Mentor Singh Dhoni stuffs pic.twitter.com/FyQwTb4qT1
What a player he is!
Ridiculous shots from #SuryakumarYadav and insane intense focus from #India batters #T20WorldCup— Andy_0utLooks (@0utlooks) October 20, 2021
Fans are clearly delighted!
In Search We Found— Ahamad Shakir (@AhemadShakir1) October 20, 2021
Of Gold Diamond #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/r8kXGZjfEX
Unstoppable!
Wow,— Lalatendu Mishra (@lalatendu4u) October 20, 2021
What did I just see.#SuryakumarYadav sweeps #Starc for a boundary. Brave!
Brilliant scene.#INDvsAUS
Now, that's called warm-up! Hahaha.
Confused whether we're watching a #TeamIndia match or #IPL match, #MI! #SuryaKumarYadav walks in. #RohitSharma walks out. #HardikPandya walks in.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan1) October 20, 2021
Ridiculous from SKY!😳
What was that shot by Sky? 😳#SuryaKumarYadav #T20WorldCup #INDvAUS— Potterwatch (@__sportsaddict7) October 20, 2021
SKY to ABD be like: Hold mah beer bro! XD XD XD
360 of MIB,what a shot!! #suryakumaryadav #T20WorldCup21— Atharva Deshmukh (@Ro45hitian) October 20, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.