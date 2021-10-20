T20 World Cup | Have learnt from Hashim Amla to not allow failure to pull you down, says David Miller

Ahead of South Africa's opening match against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 23, David Miller has said that he is banking on the advice from Hashim Amla to achieve success in the showpiece event. Miller revealed that Amla had suggested him to not allow failures to pull him down.

Miller, who remained unbeaten on 20 and 8 in both of South Africa's warm-up matches ahead of the Super 12 stage, said that he was privileged to play alongside Amla, who helped him evolve as a cricketer.

"The famous old saying is that you are only as good as your last game, but Hashim always said to me you're only as good as your next game. It's about resetting the clock and the mind, and trying to control and really be in the present," ESPNcricinfo quoted Miller as saying.

"I had the privilege to play with him for many, many years and I suppose what I have learnt from him is to not let failure get you down. We are striving for consistency in performance and, off the field, trying to be a consistent person as well. That's what I have really enjoyed about Hashim and his influence, being nice and calm, being a pillar of strength; the silent assassin.

"He was about getting the job done but more so, being nice and consistent as a person. It has been a good journey with him and I still keep in touch with him and will continue to do that during this T20 World Cup for any advice," he added.

The 32-year-old was also a part of South Africa's 2013 ODI and T20I squad that played against Pakistan in the UAE, and he now hopes to pass on the knowledge he gained during the last two seasons of the IPL.

"In terms of leadership, it's really nice to be a part of the group and share my experiences. I feel like we have got a lot to add off the field, what we've learnt in the IPLs, in the previous IPLs and when we played here in Dubai for South Africa against Pakistan. Leadership is something we are taking on more and more, and hopefully, it all plays itself out in results," said Miller.