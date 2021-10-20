T20 World Cup | Hardik Pandya is a game-changer, would pick him on batting alone, states Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn regarded India all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a match-winner, more so as a batsman, and picked him in his India XI for their first T20 World Cup 2021 fixture against Pakistan on October 24. The former South Africa speedster picked Mohammed Shami over Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on current form.

India, on Monday, registered an emphatic seven-wicket win over England in their first practice match at the T20 World Cup 2021, with KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant starring with the bat in a run-chase of 189.

They have another practice match to go, against Australia on Wednesday, before their campaign kick starts with the much awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. One of the major debates over the team selection has been that of Hardik Pandya’s lack of bowling in recent times, which, as pointed out by experts, somewhat dents the team’s balance.

Dale Steyn, though, singled out the all-rounder as a match-winner, and stated that he would pick him in his first XI for India purely on the basis of batting expertise.

"Look, he's a game-changer. That's the big thing. He is a gamechanger whether he’s got bat or ball in his hand, specifically with that bat actually. He hasn't bowled a lot lately, at all to be honest. I would pick him purely on his batting alone," Steyn said on Star Sports.

"After the current form that he has had, it's a bit touch and go but he is a fantastic player. And teams will know that. So, when he comes out to bat, teams will have to prepare accordingly because Hardik Pandya can take the game away from you quite easily with the bat."

Another major worry has been Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s indifferent run in recent times. While skipper Virat Kohli has backed the seasoned campaigner, Steyn preferred Mohammed Shami to pair with Jasprit Bumrah in the fast-bowling department, going by the current form. Bhuvneshwar returned 0/54 in his four-over spell against England, while Shami finished 3/40

“I would bring in Shami ahead of Bhuvi, just on current form alone. Shami has been doing it quite nicely. Bhuvi is fantastic but on current form I would go with Shami in this side," Steyn said.

Dale Steyn’s India XI against Pakistan (as told to Star Sports):Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy