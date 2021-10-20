T20 World Cup 2021 | Pretty confident with Kusal Perera back at the top of the order, says Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur believes that wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera lends more solidity to Sri Lanka’s batting at the top, as the team gears up for its second match at the T20 World Cup 2021. Having registered a seven-wicket win against Namibia, Sri Lanka will play Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

A clinical bowling performance helped Sri Lanka register a comfortable seven-wicket win against Namibia in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday. However, the batting could still be a major concern, as each of the top three failed to leave the team at 26/3 in the sixth over in a run-chase of 97.

With Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella not in the mix, as the three are currently serving a ban following a covid-19 bubble-breach in England earlier this year, Sri Lanka have slotted the aggressive Kusal Perera alongside Pathum Nissanka to open, with Dinesh Chandimal in at No. 3.

Mickey Arthur, the head-coach, is confident of the batting strength, with Perera back at the top of the order. The left-hander, returning from a hamstring injury, was dismissed for an eight-ball 11 against Namibia.

"I'm pretty confident with Kusal Perera back at the top of the order now," Arthur said, ahead of Sri Lanka’s second Round 1 match against Ireland on Wednesday. "He's a world-class player, so to have him back there gives us a lot more solidity. I'm pretty sure he's going to fire for us soon.

"Pathum Nissanka is a work in progress. I've said numerous times that he's the one young Sri Lanka batsman that I've seen in my time that is going to go on and genuinely become a world-class player for Sri Lanka. We'll keep going with Pathum because we're investing in him. That No. 3 position has been an Achilles heel for us, ever since we lost Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella, we've battled to find the right balance in our top five. I'm comfortable we can find that balance if we can nail down that No. 3 position."

Arthur was confident of the bowling unit too, highlighting the presence of Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara, with both speedsters capable of clocking mid to high 140’s.

"For us to have two bowlers of genuine quality bowling at 145kph - that makes a massive difference," Arthur said. "We know that any team doesn't like facing them. They're genuine wicket-takers. Their skills have gotten better and better over the last couple of months. We're really happy having them attack for us.

"Dushmantha Chameera has gone to another level. He's now genuinely world-class. To have those bowlers in our line-up gives us a good balance. Chamika [Karunaratne] brings a little bit of swing. And we've got our two spinners. It's almost the ideal attack, if you like."

Bowling in the second innings under lights hasn’t been easy in Abu Dhabi, as was evident in the recently concluded IPL and during Sri Lanka’s win against Namibia. The 2014 champions have taken that aspect into consideration during their practice, should the toss go against them.

"We came out the night before the Namibia match and checked the amount of dew, and there was a fair amount,” said Arthur. “I don't think it's impossible to bowl if we have to bowl second. We've prepared that way - using wet balls, etc. We'll be ready. Once the wicket cools down and gets a little bit of moisture on it, it just tends to come on a little bit nicer as well."