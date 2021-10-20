T20 World Cup 2021 | Players get recognition by doing well in India-Pakistan matches, states Kapil Dev

Today at 1:54 PM
Kapil Dev believes that cricketers get noticed by playing well in India-Pakistan matches, and that these games can also hurt senior players' reputation if they fail to contribute. The sub-continent rivals will face-off to begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in Dubai on Sunday, October 24.
India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24 in Dubai. India have a 100 percent win record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups since 2007, winning all five matches till the date.
Ahead of their sixth clash in the marquee event, former India captain, Kapil Dev said that cricketers get more recognition if they excel in the matches between India and Pakistan. He stated that young players receive accolades from all over the world on doing well, whereas, if a senior player fails to perform, it hurts his reputation.
“Players get recognition by doing well in IND-PAK matches. If a youngster comes out and performs well, then he gets global recognition. Whereas, if a senior player does not do well, then it can hurt his reputation,” Kapil told ABP TV.
The 1983 World Cup winning captain further stated that if players take too much pressure ahead of the match, it will affect their performance.
“It all depends on pressure and pleasure. If you are enjoying the game or are under pressure. If you take too much pressure, then you will not get the desired performances. The chances of winning the game increase for the team who believes in having fun while playing,” explained the 62-year-old.
Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan won their first warm-up games by defeating England and West Indies respectively on Monday. They'll play Australia and South Africa respectively in their second warm-ups, before facing each other on Sunday.
