T20 World Cup 2021 | India can destroy Pakistan if they get rid of Babar Azam early, says Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has said that India will destroy Pakistan if they git rid of Babar Azam early in the innings. Furthermore, Panesar added that Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be the key players for India who are eyeing their first ICC trophy since 2013.
India will face Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24. The Men in Blue have won all five matches against the arch-rivals in the ICC event since meeting for the first time in 2007 in South Africa.
Panesar reckoned that Pakistan are a force to reckon on the UAE tracks, adding that they can beat any opposition on their day. However, he admitted that Virat Kohli-led India have the upper hand and are expected to run through Pakistan if they hunt down Babar Azam early.
"Pakistan are really good on UAE tracks. They have a good bowling lineup with Shaheen Afridi in the side. They have a solid batting lineup with Babar Azam in the side. They have all the basics covered. You just can’t predict Pakistan. Only Pakistan can beat Pakistan. On their day, they can beat any team in the world. Pakistan are really motivated this time and wouldn’t spare any team. But India will have an upper hand, considering their overall records against Pakistan. Pakistan will be under pressure, not India,” said Monty Panesar in a chat with the Times of India.
Further, the 39-year-old put his bets on"game-changers" Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran, who according to him can ensure the title win for India.
"For me, it will be Ashwin. He has got so much unpredictability. And Ravindra Jadeja. He is a game-changer with both bat and ball. He had a wonderful tournament with Chennai Super Kings. Both of them are going to be key campaigners, because Ashwin can be wonderful in the powerplay and also in the death overs. He has done so well. If Jadeja and Ashwin perform well, India will win the T20 World Cup. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi (are the key). Shaheen is a wonderful left-arm seamer and he will eye more and more Indian wickets. I am sure Virat and KL Rahul have enough practice against the left-arm seamers. If India bowlers get rid of Babar Azam early, they can destroy Pakistan like a pack of cards," said Panesar.
The match between the two Asian teams will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue where Pakistan have not lost since November 27, 2015.
