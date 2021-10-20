T20 World Cup 2021 | India can destroy Pakistan if they get rid of Babar Azam early, says Monty Panesar

"For me, it will be Ashwin. He has got so much unpredictability. And Ravindra Jadeja. He is a game-changer with both bat and ball. He had a wonderful tournament with Chennai Super Kings. Both of them are going to be key campaigners, because Ashwin can be wonderful in the powerplay and also in the death overs. He has done so well. If Jadeja and Ashwin perform well, India will win the T20 World Cup. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi (are the key). Shaheen is a wonderful left-arm seamer and he will eye more and more Indian wickets. I am sure Virat and KL Rahul have enough practice against the left-arm seamers. If India bowlers get rid of Babar Azam early, they can destroy Pakistan like a pack of cards," said Panesar.