T20 World Cup 2021 | I am exhausted, says David Wiese after helping Namibia chase 165 vs Netherlands

Namibia gunned down a 165-run target against Netherlands to register their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Namibia were 3 down for 52 at one stage, however, David Wiese fired 4 fours and 5 sixes during his 40-ball stay for 66 runs, helping his team win the match with an over to spare.
Netherlands openers played positively after being asked to bat first and partnered for 42 runs in just 5.3 overs before Stephan Myburgh (17) lost his wicket to Jan Frylinck. Roelof van der Merwe (6) also departed cheaply before opener Max ODowd (70) was joined by Colin Ackermann (35). The duo stood tall together for 82 runs as Netherlands posted a handsome 164-run total for the loss of 4 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Namibia stumbled early in the run-chase losing their top-three -- Stephan Baard (19), Zane Green (15), and Craig Williams (11), before the end of 9th over. David Wiese walked in at the crucial juncture at No. 5 and smashed 66 unbeaten runs off just 40 balls to help his team chase the target with an over to spare. He was well supported by his captain Gerhard Erasmus (32) and Jj Smit (14*) in the end.
Post the six-wicket win, Wiese, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar show, said, "I'm exhausted, it's pretty hot out there. It was just a case of picking the right sides, as one of them was a shorter side. We were lucky to get that big over before the drinks break, it gave us the momentum. It's a special moment, playing such a knock in a World Cup match. I would like to thank Namibia for giving me a chance to represent them."
Captain Gerhard Erasmus called the win special.
"Special win indeed for us. At the halfway mark of the chase, it was tough. Credit to Wiese for playing that special innings. Was a bit tough bowling with the short boundary on one side. Both sides didn't really nail their bowling and fielding fully well. From the coaching to the administration and the players, it's a really special day for everyone."
With one win in two matches Namibia are placed third in the 4-team Group A Round 1 table. Netherlands are at the bottom with two consecutive defeats. The other two teams in the group - Sri Lanka and Ireland have locked horns at the same venue in Wednesday's evening game.
