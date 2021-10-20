T20 World Cup 2021 | For me England not India are favourites to win the trophy, says Michael Vaughan

The Virat Kohli-led team will head into the tournament as favourites due to their familiarity with pitch conditions in the UAE as they are similar to what they get in their home matches and also because all the players in the team were part of the recently-conclduded IPL 2021 in the Gulf nation. India will be looking to repeat the glory of 2007 when MS Dhoni, India's mentor for the ICC event, led the Men in Blue to title triumph.