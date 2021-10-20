T20 World Cup 2021 | For me England not India are favourites to win the trophy, says Michael Vaughan

Today at 3:20 PM
Micheal Vaughan has said that England are the favourites to win the showpiece event in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in a conversation with BBC Test Match Special. Vaughan added that he doesn’t understand why India has been tagged as favourites as they have been way-off over the years.
The Virat Kohli-led team will head into the tournament as favourites due to their familiarity with pitch conditions in the UAE as they are similar to what they get in their home matches and also because all the players in the team were part of the recently-conclduded IPL 2021 in the Gulf nation. India will be looking to repeat the glory of 2007 when MS Dhoni, India's mentor for the ICC event, led the Men in Blue to title triumph.
On the other hand, England won the 2010 edition in similar conditions in the Caribbean. Eoin Morgan, current England captain, was also part of the 2010 winning team. Apart from England, Vaughan has said that West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand are the teams to look out for.
"England for me are the favourites. I don’t know how India get the 'favourites' tag in T20 cricket. I just think they’ve been a long way off in the last few tournaments," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.
"West Indies and Pakistan will be threats. I wouldn’t write off Pakistan either. New Zealand have high-class players and you know they will come up with strategies to win games.
"I’ll say it now, I don’t give Australia much chance. In T20 cricket they’ve struggled. Glenn Maxwell’s exceptional so he will have to have an incredible tournament.
“But I don’t see the Aussies doing too much. England, India, West Indies, New Zealand, one of those four and maybe Pakistan because of the conditions,” Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.
Vaughan added that the totals between 150-160 will be defendable during the tournament.
“The pitches will be interesting because they’ve been used and slow [during the Indian Premier League]. I think 150-160 might be defendable scores,” Vaughan added.
