T20 World Cup 2021 | Akeal Hosein replaces injured Fabian Allen in West Indies squad

Today at 2:30 PM
West Indies have announced left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein as a replacement for the injured Fabian Allen in their 15-member T20 World Cup squad. Allen, the bowling all-rounder, sustained an ankle injury ahead of the defending champions' first match, which eventually ruled him out of the tournament.
Ahead of their opening fixture against England on October 23 in Dubai, West Indies have announced Akeal Hosein as a replacement for injured Fabian Allen in their 15-member squad. Allen was ruled out after he sustained an ankle injury in lead up to the Super 12 stage.
Hosein, who has so far featured in nine ODIs and six T20Is for West Indies, had a great season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year. The 28-year-old scalped 13 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 15.92 while plying his trade for Trinbago Knight Riders in the tournament. The left-arm spinner was also a net bowler with Kolkata Knight Riders during the UAE leg of the IPL.
With Hosein, who was originally a part of the reserves, now moving to the main squad, uncapped Gudakesh Motie has been added to the standby list. He will be required to complete the mandatory six-day quarantine and return a negative test, before joining the squad.
Speaking on Fabian Allen’s injury and exclusion from the squad, West Indies' chief selector Roger Harper stated that his all-round abilities will be missed by the team in the T20 World Cup, and hoped for his speedy recovery.
"I know Fabian was really looking forward to playing in this World Cup, so it is very disappointing that he is forced to miss out. His all-round capabilities will be missed by the team. I would like to wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to him being available for squad selection in the near future," said Harper.
Fast bowlers Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith, who were a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders contingent at the IPL, have been requested to stay back in the UAE as net bowlers by the selectors.
West Indies suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the warm-up match on Monday, October 18 in Dubai. The Kieron Pollard-led side will face Afghanistan in their second warm-up game on Wednesday, October 20 in Abu Dhabi.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.