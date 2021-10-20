Selection is out of my control, I have to do all the right things, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a starring role in Chennai Super Kings’ recent IPL 2021 triumph, aggregating 635 runs at 45.36, while forming a solid opening pair with Faf du Plessis. The youngster stated that a national selection is out of his control, and lays his focus on maintaining consistency.

A stellar show in the first half of IPL 2021 earned Ruturaj Gaikwad a debut India call-up during their limited-overs’ tour of Sri Lanka in July. While he could aggregate mere 35 runs from two T20I innings, he did maintain his form in the second leg of IPL in the UAE, with match-defining knocks in Chennai Super Kings’ fourth title-winning campaign. His tally of 635 runs from 16 innings made him the youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history.

The impressive run has prompted plaudits from the cricketing world, with experts having already identified him as one for India’s future. As for the 24-year-old, the focus lies in maintaining consistency in domestic cricket, and not to look too much ahead.

“The selection is out of my control,” Gaikwad told the New Indian Express. “From my end, I have to do all the right things - like scoring well and consistently in whatever tournament I play. What has to happen, will happen.

“I don't want to look at that aspect. These runs have come for a winning cause, especially for Chennai Super Kings and that is important for me for the faith they showed. I need to go and score consistently in domestic cricket now. I'm happy for myself, but I'm not expecting this to get me something. It is better to stay in the moment.”

A key feature of Gaikwad’s success was that of him converting starts into substantial scores. He registered his maiden IPL hundred against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, but arguably, his finest knocks came against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (inn Qualifier 1), in which he set up CSK’s wins with scores of 88* and 70 respectively.

As Gaikwad revealed, the art of “taking it deep” stemmed from words of wisdom from skipper MS Dhoni.

“From him, it was just about managing the risk factor,” Gaikwad said. “That is what he did and it is something I tend to do as well, especially while chasing. And if you are a set batsman, you have to finish the job by taking it deep.

“There were a couple of matches where I got out in the 40s when things were under control and not much was needed. That's when he came up and said, you are capable of finishing matches and you should try and do that because that is what separates a good player and a great player. He put a lot of emphasis on that. And I told him I too want to head in that direction.”

Gaikwad’s exploits has made him one of the frontrunners for a retention at CSK, with the 2022 auctions coming up. The Pune-born is not keen on looking too much into it, as he reflected on a highly fruitful season.

“No, no... not at all (on thinking of a possibility of retention). There is a lot of time for it and I'm not thinking about it,” he said.

“It obviously felt good. But I think it is over now. We won the title and we celebrated a lot and it is done and dusted. Time to look forward now.”