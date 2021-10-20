Reports | Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence allegations

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater has been arrested in Sydney after a domestic violence incident, as reported by Australian media on Wednesday, October 20. Slater represented Australia in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2001, and turned to commentary following retirement.

Michael Slater has been arrested in Sydney, following domestic violence allegations, as reported by Australian Media on Wednesday. New South Wales (NSW) police revealed that they had started an investigation on Tuesday after domestic violence reports emerged last week.

“Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20 a.m. and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly police station,” NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Slater’s manager Sean Anderson declined to comment on the incident.

Slater represented Australia in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2001, aggregating 5,312 runs at 42.84 and 987 at 24.07 in the respective formats. Slater and Mark Taylor remain Australia’s second most prolific opening pair in Tests after Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer, with 3,887 runs at 51.14 and 10 century-stands.

The 51-year-old, who became a prominent commentator post-retirement, was dumped from the Seven Network’s cricket commentary team last week.

Slater had caused controversy in May, when he accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of having "blood on his hands" over his response to the covid-19 outbreak.

“If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system? I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect,” he had tweeted.

