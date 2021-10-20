MS Dhoni suggested me to stay away from social media, reveals Ruturaj Gaikwad after IPL 2021 glory

After winning the title and Orange Cap in IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed that Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni had advised him to avoid social media. Gaikwad aggregated 635 runs from 16 matches at an average of 45.35, and played a crucial role in CSK's fourth IPL triumph.

Ruturaj Gaikwad received accolades from experts and fans when he scored three consecutive fifties for CSK despite his team’s poor run in IPL 2020. Gaikwad scored 204 runs from six matches at an impressive average of 51.00 in the 13th edition of the tournament.

Coming into IPL 2021, the CSK opener started off from where he left in the previous season, and amassed 635 runs from 16 matches at an average of 45.35. The Maharashtra batsman became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap in the history of IPL, and also he was adjudged the Emerging Player of the tournament.

The 24-year-old, who made his India debut against Sri Lanka in July this year, stated that MS Dhoni advised him to avoid using social media extensively.

"I think it's going really well. He said to me that I can avoid it (using social media a lot). I said 'I generally don't like it much. Anyways, I don't like it that much'. He said 'that's good for you',” Ruturaj Gaikwad told India Today.

"I am not a social media person. I just want to post about my cricket and that about it.

“I think our preparation for the UAE leg was really good. In the India leg too, I was playing well, just got out 2 or 3 times. In a 14-match or a 16-match tournament, you will have your ups and downs.”

Speaking on his performance in the UAE leg of IPL, Gaikwad stated that getting India cap boosted his confidence ahead of the second phase of the tournament in UAE. He further added that the time spent with MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu before the UAE leg has benefited him a lot.

"Coming to the UAE leg after going to Sri Lanka and getting my India cap, it boosted my confidence a little bit. Obviously, it helped my body language and helped my game," he said.

"Getting to spend time with MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina at the camp before the UAE leg. I practice with them. That helped a lot."

Ruturaj Gaikwad has so far featured in two T20Is for India, in which he could manage only 35 runs at an average of 17.5.