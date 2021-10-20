Looking for scapegoats is a norm in Pakistan cricket, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq, who stepped down as head coach recently has stated that Pakistan cricket should stop looking for scapegoats after losing a match or series. He further added that 'cosmetic surgery' will not change anything in Pakistan cricket as the problems are deep-rooted in the system.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, Misbah-ul-Haq, along with bowling coach Waqar Younis, stepped down as Pakistan’s head coach after the West Indies tour last month. Misbah had resigned moments after Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup 2021 was announced. Former Pakistan cricketers, Misbah and Waqar were appointed in their roles in September 2019 and still had a year each left in their contracts.

Speaking for the first time after his decision to quit the coaching role, Misbah stated that looking for scapegoats after losing a match or series is a norm in Pakistan cricket. He further added that changing the coaches and players is not the solution as the problems are deep-rooted in the system.

“Unfortunately, looking for scapegoats is a norm in Pakistan cricket. After losing a match or series we look for someone as a scapegoat to save face," Misbah told A-Sports channel.

“We don't focus on the fact that we have to develop our players at the domestic level and then in the national team and work on their skill development. We want results and if we don't get the desired results we start searching for scapegoats,” he said.

"Nothing will change if we continue with this cosmetic surgery. You can change the coaches and players but deep down the problems will remain the same, he said.

“The problem is that in our cricket we only look at results and we don't give time or have patience for planning ahead and improving the system,” Misbah said.

The former Pakistan captain further went on to question the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the multiple changes made in the T20 World Cup squad.

"What is going on? First, you take decisions on bringing some players into the World Cup team and then 10 days later you take a U-turn and bring back players dropped back into the fold," he said.

After announcing an initial 15-member squad and three reserves, the PCB later made three changes. Later, Shoaib Malik made a return to the national squad as a replacement for the injured Sohaib Maqsood.

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden and ex-South Africa pacer Vernon Philander have been appointed as coaches of the Pakistan team at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.