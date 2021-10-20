James Pattinson retires from Test cricket ahead of Ashes 2021-22

Australia quick James Pattinson has retired from Test cricket ahead of the home Ashes series, beginning December 8 in Brisbane. Pattinson, 31, represented Australia in 21 Tests, in which he bagged 81 wickets at 26.33, and was a part of the Ashes retaining squad in England in 2019.

James Pattinson has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the home Ashes series, as per a report in The Australian. The right-arm quick has been troubled by knee injury for a major part of his career, and that is believed to be a major reason behind his rather surprising call.

“The hardest part as you get older is that you want to try an enjoy your cricket as well,” the Victorian told Cricket Australia’s website recently. “You put all your attention into playing cricket for Australia and at some stage, that finishes.

“This year is a big one for me if I can crack in and try and get an opportunity at the Test level. If not then I probably wouldn’t mind just looking to try and enjoy my cricket somewhere towards the back-end of my career.

“I’m going into it pretty relaxed and trying to say ‘you’re having one last crack at trying to play Test cricket and get a good run at it’. I’d just like to play consistent cricket, wherever it may be.”

With Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood being Australia’s leading quicks in recent years, Pattinson remained in the mix as a fourth seamer, alongside Peter Siddle. He was preferred ahead of Starc in the 2019 Ashes series opener at Edgbaston, and later at Headingley, and returned with five wickets at 33.40 in the series.

Pattinson had made his debut when 21 during the 2011-12 home series against New Zealand, and bagged a five-for in each of his first two Tests.

His last Test series came against the same opposition at home in 2019/20. He bagged six wickets in the first match in Melbourne, dismissing Kane Williamson in both innings, before going wicketless in Sydney - his final Test.

Overall, he picked 81 wickets from 21 Tests at 26.33. He’s picked 16 and three wickets from 15 ODIs and three T20Is respectively.