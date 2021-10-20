Felt 10-feet taller with backing from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, says Glenn Maxwell

Reflecting on his learning experience while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell has stated that he was extremely fortunate to have Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same team. He is hopeful of playing good cricket for Australia at the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a great season in the 14th edition of the tournament, but the Virat Kohli-led side failed to make it into the finals and a wait to lift a maiden IPL trophy continued. However, Glenn Maxwell stood out with his exuberant performances in the cash-rich league, and played a crucial role in leading the team to the playoffs.

Maxwell was bought by RCB for 14.25 Cr despite his poor form in the last few editions of the IPL. The Australian all-rounder repaid the faith shown in him and amassed 513 runs, including six half-centuries from 15 matches at an average of 42.75, and clinched three wickets in the tournament.

Speaking on his stint with RCB, Maxwell stated that he was extremely fortunate to have Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same team.

"I was extremely fortunate to have two of the greats of the game in the same team and in the same batting line up and were open to sharing their experiences and talk to me about their game," Maxwell told cricket.com.au.

"It makes you feel 10-feet tall when you've got your backing and they're watching you or asking you questions. It just makes you feel confident, it just makes you feel happy. It was just nice to have a nice, comfortable environment.

"Every day was a learning experience, every day I was finding out something new -- I was being a sponge to Virat and AB, just watching the way they go about things."

Maxwell is an integral part of the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. The 33-year-old feels that his good run in IPL 2021 will benefit him in the marquee event.

"That's always been the one thing in the IPL I've been extremely thankful of -- the opportunities that it gives you to learn of the best players in the world," Maxwell said.

"If I continue the process I've been doing at the IPL, I know I'm going to have success. It's a nice position to be in mentally that I've come off a good run of form. I'm not overthinking the stuff in-game."

Australia will start their campaign against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 23.