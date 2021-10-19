T20 World Cup | Ishan Kishan forcing team management to accommodate him in playing XI, says VVS Laxman

Today at 6:14 PM
VVS Laxman has said that Ishan Kishan is forcing the team management to accommodate him in the playing XI with his form. He also added that Suryakumar Yadav coming to bat at No. 5 against England in the warm-up game was surprising and Hardik Pandya could have been given more time in the middle.
Playing in the first of their two warm-up matches ahead of Super 12 fixtures, India shined at the ICC Academy Ground on Monday with a seven-wicket victory against England. Rohit Sharma was given rest in the match and Ishan Kishan opened the innings along with KL Rahul. Both the openers scored half centuries and played a pivotal role in the victory. Ishan Kishan scored 70 runs from 46 balls and before rertiring hurt to give others chance. Kishan now have three half-centuries in his last three innings.
Sharing his views on the youngster, Laxman has said that Kishan is forcing the team management to accommodate him in the final squad with his current form.
"I think Rohit Sharma will get a chance and I don't know how they are going to fit in Ishan Kishan. The kind of form he is showing, he is forcing the team management to accommodate him in the Playing XI. Also, I think Suryakumar Yadav coming in at No. 5 was a little surprising, because I thought Hardik Pandya could have been given a bit more time to spend in the middle," Laxman said on Star Sports.
India were also playing without Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy. Laxman has suggested a few changes to the India squad in the upcoming practice match against Australia on Wednesday. He is of the opinion that the players who missed the first practice match should be given opportunity in the second.
"Against Australia, probably just rotate the batsman who did not get an opportunity today and given everyone game time because that is what warm-up games are all about. You want all the batsmen to have a good hit and probably we can see Varun Chakravarthy get a game too. We did not see him today, did not see Ravindra Jadeja either. So probably those two bowlers will get a go on the next game against Australia," he opined.
India play their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ishan Kishan
- Kl Rahul
- Rohit Sharma
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Varun Chakravarthy
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.