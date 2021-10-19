T20 World Cup 2021 | Too busy drinking Wasim Jaffer, warm-up matches irrelevant, says Michael Vaughan as India beat England

After India beat England in the warm-up match on Monday, Wasim Jaffer came up with a cheeky tweet highlighting three stand-out things, including Michael Vaughan staying offline. Responding to Jaffer, the former England captain said that he was busy drinking and warm-up games are irrelevant.

India made an impressive start to the warm-up games registering a seven-wicket victory against England. England scored a total of 188 in the first innings and Jonny Bairstow was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 49 runs from 36 balls. Mohammed Shami bowled well and picked 3 wickets in his spell. India chased down the target with one over to spare.

KL Rahul scored 51 runs of 24 balls while Ishan Kishan made 70 runs from 46 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Wasim Jaffer was impressed with the knocks by Ishan Kishan and Rahul. Also, he liked the bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin. Taking on Twitter, Jaffer took a hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan after India’s win.

He wrote that “3 things stood out in this win: 1: KL and Ishan with the bat. 2: Boom, Ash & Shami with the ball. 3: Michael Vaughan staying offline #INDvENG #T20WorldCup.”

Vaughan also responded with a funny message saying that the warm-up games are irrelevant.

“Too busy drinking Rum on the beach Wasim … Btw … Warm up games are Irrelevant …” he tweeted.

Too busy drinking Rum on the beach Wasim … Btw … Warm up games are Irrelevant … #OnOn https://t.co/ftxV6vgh3J — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 19, 2021

Michael Vaughan is known for his banter with Indian fans and former cricketers. India will play their next warm-up fixture against Australia on October 20. They will play their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 24.