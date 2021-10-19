T20 World Cup 2021 | Pakistan's chances to beat India are best in this format, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has said that Pakistan has the best chance to beat India in the T20I format as Pakistan might not play well in the ODI format. Sehwag added that it takes only one player to win the match for his team in T20Is but Pakistan still haven't managed to beat Indian in the ICC event.

India have a 100 percent win record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups since 2007, winning all the 5 matches till date. The only time Pakistan came close to winning against India was in the first round of the 2007 edition when Pakistan needed one run off two balls. Misbah-Ul-Haq got run out on the last ball trying to sneak the winning run. The match went into a bowl-out which India won by a 3-0 margin.

Ahead of their sixth clash in the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24, former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that the hype around the India-Pakistan game has been the same over the years.

"We are hearing the same thing for the past so many years. And the buildup is always the same that it's a huge game and it is. This topic is always in the discussion that Pakistan hasn't won a match against India in the World Cup and the debate about whether they can win this time is the same too," Sehwag said during the Show 'Vishwa Vijeta' on ABP News.

"But if we talk about the current scenario and this format then I think this is where Pakistan always has more chances because they might not play that well in the longer 50-over format. In this format, even one player can defeat any team. But still, Pakistan hasn't been able to do that, we'll see what happens on the 24th."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that India are under less pressure before the high-voltage clash against the neighbours as they prepare themselves better.

"If I talk about the 2011 World Cup or the 2003 World Cup, we are under less pressure because our position remains better than Pakistan in the World Cup. So, in my opinion, when we play with that attitude, we never give big statements," added Sehwag.

"There are always some big statements from the Pakistani side like he [Pakistani news anchor] said at the starting of his show that 'We are going to change the date'. India never says such things because they go better prepared. And when you go better prepared, you already know what the result would be."

Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan won their respective warm-up games by defeating England and West Indies respectively on Monday.