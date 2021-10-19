T20 World Cup 2021 | My heart was racing high but I tried to make sure I manage my skills, says Curtis Campher

To be honest, I wasn't really thinking about it [emulating Malinga and Rashid]. Maybe it will set in a little bit later, but I'm just trying to do what I want to do - when Tendo walked in we knew we had to go straight to him and that worked and then just carried on to Edwards too. Both those [attacking the stumps] were plans worked out from the analyst and that kind of fit into my game, so maybe in a few hours or a few days, it might rub off. But to be honest, I'm just happy with the win and that's all that matters,” Campher said in post-match press conference.